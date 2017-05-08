Schneider, Nerheim to take part in opioid epidemic roundtable

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, Mundelein Police Chief Eric Guenther and Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim will take part in a roundtable discussion Thursday addressing the ongoing crisis of opioid addiction throughout Illinois.

The event takes place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Gateway Foundation, 3828 W. Taylor St., in Chicago.

Schneider and participants will discuss his recently introduced Opioid Preventing Addiction through Continuing Education (Opioid PACE) Act, which would require doctors that prescribe opioids to take continuing education courses every three years to prevent overprescribing and to better identify and treat abuse, as well as other efforts to address the epidemic.

Other participants include Karen Wolownik Albert, executive director of Gateway Lake Villa, and Samara Rubin, director of marketing and outreach for the Arlington Heights-based advocacy organization Live4Lali.