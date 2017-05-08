Arlington Heights truck driver charged with DUI in Indiana crash

An Arlington Heights truck driver has been charged with DUI after crashing his semitrailer carrying 20,000 pounds of powdered milk in Indiana on Monday morning, ABC 7 reported.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in a construction zone on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana near DeMotte in Jasper County, police told ABC 7.

Oleh Halatyma, 51, left the roadway and struck the right guardrail before sideswiping a concrete bridge and then driving off the shoulder and overturning in a ditch, police said.

Halatyma was charged with drunken driving, disregarding a traffic control device and unsafe lane movement. He drives for Sunrise Highway LLC in Wheeling, ABC 7 said.