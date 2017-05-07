Breaking News Bar
 
Special Olympians compete in Spring Games

  • Chris Derose of the Vernon Hills High School team starts the 4x100 relay Sunday during Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area 13 Spring Games at Lake Zurich High School.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • William Karsten of the Barrington High School team throws a softball Sunday during Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area 13 Spring Games at Lake Zurich High School.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Jacobs High School's McKenzie O'Connor, from left, Briana Edwards, Sabrina Veverka and Hannah O'Connor show off their relay medals Sunday during Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area 13 at Lake Zurich High School.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

About 480 athletes from the North and Northwest suburbs took to the track and field at Lake Zurich High School on Sunday for the annual Spring Games of Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area 13.

Families, volunteers and spectators cheered on the men, women, boys and girls as they took part in the Games, which is the largest event of the year for Area 13 athletes. Area 13 includes more than 1,400 athletes from Lake and McHenry counties.

The 19 events included runs at a variety of distances, standing and running long jumps, shot put, tennis and softball throw, mini javelin, walk races and wheelchair competitions.

Athletes earning gold medals qualified for the Special Olympics Illinois State Summer Games, scheduled for June 9 to 11, at Illinois State University in Normal and Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

