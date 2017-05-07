CLC to host free lecture on urban farming Tuesday

hello

The benefits of urban farms -- from producing fresh vegetables to creating jobs to dismantling racism -- will be the focus of a free lecture from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in Room A011 Auditorium at the College of Lake County Grayslake Campus, 19351 W. Washington St.

Presenter Will Allen is a nationally known speaker on urban agriculture and food security. He is the CEO of Growing Power, Inc., a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization promoting urban agriculture and produces enough vegetables and fish year-round to feed thousands.

For details, visit www.growingpower.org.