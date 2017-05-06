Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
CTA Blue Line trains experiencing delays between Rosemont and O'Hare

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

CTA Blue Line trains are experiencing delays because of track switching problems at O'Hare.

Riders should allow extra time for travel, with trains now operating between Forest Park and Rosemont, and between Rosemont and O'Hare with limited service, according to the CTA.

Bus shuttles have been made available to help riders adjust their routes.

The switching issues began about 6:30 p.m., according to an alert from the CTA.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible," the alert said.

Anyone with questions should talk with train personnel, and pay attention to announcements for updates.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

