updated: 5/6/2017 6:55 PM

Church volunteers spruce up Antioch park

  • Mike Ulibarri of Johnsburg, left, and Boyd Roloff of Trevor, Wis., work together to prepare replacement boards for the playground as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Emily Putnam of McHenry rakes mulch near the swings as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Julia Winderweedle of Lindenhurst loads mulch into a wheel barrow which Brian West of Trevor, Wis., gets ready to move as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Members of NorthBridge Church work on the playground at Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Mary Nolan of Antioch paints a picnic table as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rae Anne Niles of Bristol, Wis., paints a picnic table as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Two hundred volunteers from NorthBridge Church spruced up Centennial Park in Antioch as part of Saturday's ShareFest work day project.

According to organizers, some of the work completed Saturday included removing and replacing/painting boards on a wooden playground, garden cleanup and planting, painting 40 new picnic tables, dugout renovations and adding new mulch around the playground.

Families with young children were encouraged to pass out fliers Saturday morning to houses in the neighborhood to announce the grand reopening of the park this summer.

ShareFest is organized to address local need in the community and was started in 2004.

