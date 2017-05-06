Church volunteers spruce up Antioch park

Two hundred volunteers from NorthBridge Church spruced up Centennial Park in Antioch as part of Saturday's ShareFest work day project.

According to organizers, some of the work completed Saturday included removing and replacing/painting boards on a wooden playground, garden cleanup and planting, painting 40 new picnic tables, dugout renovations and adding new mulch around the playground.

Families with young children were encouraged to pass out fliers Saturday morning to houses in the neighborhood to announce the grand reopening of the park this summer.

ShareFest is organized to address local need in the community and was started in 2004.