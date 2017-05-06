Arlington Heights science tournament focuses on fun and learning

Young students from across the suburbs studied mystery powders, built bridges out of straws and fashioned other projects Saturday at the Elementary Illinois Science Olympiad Tournament.

The parking lots and streets surrounding South Middle School in Arlington Heights were packed as kids and parents from as far as Mahomet near Champaign participated in the competition focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

Science Olympiad is an international nonprofit devoted to improving the quality of science education, boosting interest and recognizing students and teachers. Middle and high schools have participated for 30 years but this is only the second year elementary schools have been involved.

Last year, eight elementary schools participated. On Saturday, 13 teams from nine schools filled the gym and classrooms at South Middle School. On May 13, six more schools will send teams to a second tournament at the Science & Arts Academy in Des Plaines.

Students compete in a dozen events that test skills in the STEM subjects. Ribbons are awarded but the tournament doesn't come with the pressure of a standardized test, for example.

"We wanted to emphasize joy and fun of science," said Lane Young, an Olympiad coordinator and director of library and educational technology at the North Shore County Day School in Winnetka. "There is some competitive component but it's really about the science."

In most cases, students are given a bag of ingredients or supplies and, in the junk cars category for example, have to fashion a makeshift vehicle out of compact discs, container covers, scissors and tape. The one that rolls the farthest after traveling down a ramp takes the prize. In another event called Trajeggtory, students have to produce a cushion for an egg that then is tossed at a bull's-eye. The closest one without breaking wins.

"Even if we don't win, it was really fun," said Colleen Milos, a 5th grader from Maercker School in Westmont. "We made prototypes when we were practicing at our school."

Twenty-four students from Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Mahomet-Seymour District 3 traveled 140 miles to compete.

"We have a lot of young professional parents seeking an opportunity for their kids to compete at the highest levels," said Christopher Forman, an administrator in instructional technology, whose eight-year-old daughter was on the team. "We'll drive three hours to do it."