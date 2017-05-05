Breaking News Bar
 
Teen injured in Wheeling drive-by shooting

Chacour Koop
 
 

A teenage boy was injured during a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Wheeling, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was standing with other people near the intersection of Chelsea Drive and McHenry Road about 6:25 p.m. when someone drove by in a red, four-door Toyota Corolla and fired multiple shots, Deputy Chief Todd Wolff said Friday morning.

The boy was struck once in the lower back, and the other people fled the scene, Wolff said. Wheeling firefighters took the boy to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, Wolff said.

The vehicle has Illinois license plates registered as ZZ43032, he said. Witnesses told investigators the car was occupied by two Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s, Wolff said. One man had long, curly hair and the other wore a white T-shirt, he said.

Residents should call 911 if they see the vehicle, police said.

"Don't approach these people," Wolff said. "Consider them armed and dangerous."

The police department is still looking for witnesses and the shooter, Wolff said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call (847) 459-2632.

