Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/5/2017 11:11 AM

American Ninja Warriors dazzle Naperville kids with high-flying act

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Ninja Warriors in Action!

    Video: Ninja Warriors in Action!

  • "American Ninja Warrior" athletes Nicolas Coolridge and Travis Brewer perform stunts on playground equipment at Elmwood Elementary School in Naperville. The two also talked about eating healthy, exercising, knowing your limits, safety and following your dreams.

      "American Ninja Warrior" athletes Nicolas Coolridge and Travis Brewer perform stunts on playground equipment at Elmwood Elementary School in Naperville. The two also talked about eating healthy, exercising, knowing your limits, safety and following your dreams.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Nicolas Coolridge teaches Victoria Nguyen, 7, how to do a "ninja roll" during his visit to Naperville's Elmwood Elementary School.

      Nicolas Coolridge teaches Victoria Nguyen, 7, how to do a "ninja roll" during his visit to Naperville's Elmwood Elementary School.
    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Two competitors from NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" TV show dropped in this week on Elmwood Elementary School in Naperville.

No, really, they literally dropped in.

Travis Brewer and Nicholas Coolridge started their presentation for kids in kindergarten through second grade with a surprise entrance from the school's roof.

The pair performed a balancing trick on top of the one-story building and then dropped to the grass below, landing in graceful somersaults.

The young students, who had been told to remain quiet and seated throughout the show, jumped to their feet to applaud.

Brewer and Coolridge -- nicknamed Ninja and Modern Tarzan -- have been touring the country performing for schoolchildren and telling them about the importance of healthy living and following their dreams.

The tour is sponsored by organic health food company Sunwarrior, so naturally one of the things they emphasized during their Thursday appearance in Naperville was the importance of eating right.

Elmwood Elementary School Assistant Principal Lora Nowicki performs a balancing stunt with Nicholas Coolridge, also known as Modern Tarzan.
  Elmwood Elementary School Assistant Principal Lora Nowicki performs a balancing stunt with Nicholas Coolridge, also known as Modern Tarzan. - Mark Black | Staff Photographer

That was all very nice, of course, but their young audience was most captivated by the athletes' feats of strength and balance on the school's jungle gym -- especially the wide array of back flips.

At one point the youngsters began chanting "Back flip! Back flip! Back flip!" in unison.

Even Assistant Principal Lora Nowicki got into the act, performing an impressive balancing stunt with Coolridge.

In the middle of the assembly, Brewer and Coolridge taught some students how to perform a somersault and a modified somersault they called a "ninja roll."

Brewer and Coolridge say they met while training at an outdoor gym in Santa Monica, California, slightly more than three years ago and have been friends in fitness competition ever since.

They said people on the beach would see them doing handstands on top of a 20-foot pillar or some other stunt and be concerned for their safety.

"People would see us and say 'Do you have a death wish?' And we'd say, 'No, we want to live really full lives,'" Brewer said. "We always stay within our personal boundaries of what is safe."

He stressed, though, that what they do isn't necessarily safe for others.

American Ninja Warriors Nicolas Coolridge, bottom, and Travis Brewer perform stunts for students at Elmwood Elementary in Naperville.
  American Ninja Warriors Nicolas Coolridge, bottom, and Travis Brewer perform stunts for students at Elmwood Elementary in Naperville. - Mark Black | Staff Photographer

In addition to dazzling TV viewers with their physical prowess, the two like to perform in public.

"I love doing it at an airport," Coolridge said. "Everyone there is so down and depressed about getting to their plane and then they look up and see us doing something crazy. I love spreading smiles."

The two certainly did that on Thursday. When it was time for their performance to end, the pair was swarmed by a happy mob of children looking to get a farewell high-five.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account