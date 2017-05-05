9 things to know on Arlington's 90th

1. Opening Day
• May 5. Gates open 2 p.m. First post 3:15 p.m.
• Free general admission for print-at-home online tickets. Tickets at the gate $10.
• Free hot dog, $1 beer coupon for first 2,000 guests to enter the park.
• Arlington umbrella for first 1,000 guests.
2. Racing schedule
• 71 live race dates (down from 74 in 2016).
• May 5-July 9 racing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
• July 13-Sept. 4 racing also Thursdays.
• Sept. 7-23 racing Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
• Special Monday racing dates May 29, July 3 and Sept. 4.
3. Kentucky Derby Day
• May 6. Gates open 10:30 a.m. First post 1:25 p.m.
• $18 admission.
• Live band, mint juleps and a hat contest with prizes for Win, Place and Show.
4. Arlington Million Day
• Aug. 12. Gates open 11 a.m. First post 12:15 p.m.
• $30 admission, with all-inclusive VIP packages available.
• 35th running of the Grade I Arlington Million.
• Other major stakes races: Beverly D., Secretariat, American St. Leger.
• Best Dressed Competition.
• Chance to win $1 million.
5. Special Events
• In honor of Arlington's 90th anniversary, visitors May 19 can buy 90-cent hot dogs and $19.27 combo meals.
• Binny's Taste at the Track (June 10, Sept. 9).
• Food Truck Festival featuring 20 food trucks (July 8).
• Party in the Park After Dark: Country Night (June 30), Sports Night (July 28) and '90s Night (Aug. 25).
• Breakfast at Arlington (Aug. 6) -- view live morning workouts, eat a buffet breakfast, take behind-the-scenes tour.
6. Twilight races
• 4:15 p.m. first post.
• Life's a Beach Night (June 3) featuring live music, chance to win tickets to Jimmy Buffett's concert at Wrigley Field.
• Fireworks show (July 3) with live music.
• Hollywood Date Night (July 22) with live music, roaming Hollywood impersonators and a movie after racing.
7. Own a horse
• For $500, you can share ownership, care and expenses for a thoroughbred. The Arlington Racing Club sold out in its inaugural season last year with 175 members. This year's club is about half full. Visit arlingtonpark.com.
8. Leading trainers
• Larry Rivelli
• Michael Stidham
• Steve Manley
(based on 1st-place finishes in 2016)
9. Leading jockeys
• Jose Valdivia Jr.
• Mitchell Murrill
• Carlos H. Marquez Jr.
(based on 1st-place finishes in 2016)
Sources: Arlington International Racecourse, Daily Herald reporting