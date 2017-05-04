Schaumburg library board losing 72 years' experience with retirement of two longtime trustees

While the Schaumburg Township District Library board is gaining some new members with fresh perspectives -- including that of 18-year-old Hannah Hyman -- the retirement of two long-serving trustees this month will bring the loss of a combined 72 years' experience on the board.

Robert Frankel joined the library board in 1977, while Ruth Jonen did so in 1985. Among the library's milestones during their long service are the openings of the current Central Library building in Schaumburg in 1998, the Hoffman Estates branch in 2003, the Hanover Park branch in 2006, and the Teen Place and Digital Production Studio in 2012.

There will be an opportunity for residents to say goodbye to both of the retiring trustees at their last official meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the conference room of the Central Library at 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Both Frankel and Jonen recollected on their service and the library's accomplishments in a written statement.

"By any measure, the Schaumburg Township District Library is one of the finest public libraries in the country," Frankel said. "A very special thanks to the public who have always supported the library, to our superb directors and an unsurpassed staff. I have been proud and honored to serve the people of the library district for the past 40 years as a trustee."

"Personally, I am proud of the library's participation in Immigration Naturalization events," Jonen said. "My hope for the future of STDL is continued emphasis on meeting the ever-changing needs of the community. … I am grateful to the residents of Schaumburg Township for giving me the opportunity to serve as a trustee. This has been a labor of love and a true blessing to me."