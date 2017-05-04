Naperville man faces weapons charges

A 24-year-old Naperville man, Christopher Brooks, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, Naperville police said Thursday.

Police served Brooks with an arrest warrant Wednesday on the charges stemming from a March 31 case in which Special Operations Group officers on routine patrol on the 1500 block of Naperville/Wheaton Road investigated what they termed a suspicious vehicle occupied by Brooks.

They said Brooks, a felon, was in possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.