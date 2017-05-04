Hultgren on voting to repeal Obamacare: Doing nothing isn't an option

In a high-stakes decision, suburban Republicans voted to repeal Obamacare in favor of a controversial substitute Thursday.

U.S. Reps. Randy Hultgren of Plano and Peter Roskam of Wheaton supported the American Health Care Act, which critics warn will weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions in certain states and cut Medicaid funding. The vote was 217-213 in favor of the American Health Care Act and to repeal Obamacare.

Proponents argue the new act will give people choices and correct problems with the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. President Donald Trump said during a "Face the Nation" interview Sunday that pre-existing conditions would be covered. But groups including the American Medical Association, the American Lung Association and AARP contend the Republican plan will raise insurance costs for many and cause millions of people to lose health care coverage.

"I have had great concerns about this bill, and expressed those to Speaker Ryan and House leadership. But doing nothing isn't an option, which I why I supported this amended bill as an important next step in the longer process of broader health reform that will benefit Illinois," Hultgren said in a statement.

With every Republican vote counting, Thursday's decision was a down-to-the-wire moment with behind-the-scenes negotiations and hardball politicking.

Hultgren previously objected to parts of the original AHCA that underpinned Medicaid funding in Illinois.

Other suburban congressional representatives, all Democrats, oppose the Trump-backed plan.

"The country will not remember what we say here today but they will never forget what we do," said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat. "No cancer survivor will forget. No parent struggling to afford surgery for their child will forget."