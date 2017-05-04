Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 5/4/2017 2:42 PM

Democrat joins field challenging Roskam; seizes on health vote

  • Kelly Mazeski

    Kelly Mazeski

  • Peter Roskam

    Peter Roskam

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam's vote to repeal Obamacare is propelling a Barrington Hills plan commissioner to challenge him in the 2018 election.

Democrat Kelly Mazeski declared her candidacy Thursday as the U.S. House voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, in favor of a controversial GOP replacement.

She joins a number of Democrats who are challenging Roskam, among them former Naperville School District 203 board member Suzyn Price, congressional aide Carole Cheney of Aurora, and his 2016 rival attorney Amanda Howland of Lake Zurich.

Mazeski, who survived breast cancer, criticized the Wheaton Republican for supporting the American Health Care Act that GOP leaders are spearheading, saying it would mean skyrocketing health insurance for Americans age 50 to 64.

"It's time the people of Illinois' 6th District hold Peter Roskam accountable for voting to make Americans pay more and get less for their health care," Mazeski said in a statement.

"The Affordable Care Act had become weak and fragile. It pushed a lot of people out of the health-care market," Roskam, of Wheaton, said in explaining his vote.

Roskam has easily batted away opponents in the 6th District since a tough election fight and narrow victory over Sen. Tammy Duckworth in 2006. But his seat has been targeted by the Democratic National Committee in 2018 and there's been pushback in the form of protests from voters who say he's out of touch.

Article Comments ()
