Naperville man charged in nail salon armed robbery

A 25-year-old Naperville man, Rio Franklin, has been charged with the March 25 armed robbery of the U.S. Nail Salon on the 900 block of East Ogden Avenue, police said Wednesday.

Naperville police said Franklin displayed a semiautomatic handgun during the robbery and stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with a 2004 Volvo SUV.

In addition to armed robbery, Franklin has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and four counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Police said they are continuing to investigate Franklin's possible connection to other Naperville-area crimes.