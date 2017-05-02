U. of Iowa classmates attend service for Arlington Heights student

University of Iowa community members head Tuesday to the Newman Catholic Student Center for a prayer service for Kamil Jackowski, a Sigma Chi freshman who died in Missouri over the weekend. COURTESY OF THE PRESS-CITIZEN/David Scrivner

A 19-year-old college student from Arlington Heights was remembered by classmates in Iowa Tuesday night during a campus memorial and prayer service.

Kamil Jackowski, a freshman at the University of Iowa, was found dead Sunday morning in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, where he was attending a fraternity event.

The Tuesday night prayer service at Iowa's Newman Catholic Student Center was "a time for friends to grieve, heal, share stories and remembrances, and celebrate the life of Kamil, together," according to the center's website.

A university counseling representative also was available to talk with students.

Preliminary autopsy results released Tuesday show foul play is not suspected in Jackowski's death, the Iowa Press-Citizen reported. But full toxicology tests are expected to take 6 to 8 weeks, so "no further information can be provided as to the cause of death," the Camden County, Missouri, sheriff's office release said.

While authorities have not speculated whether alcohol played a role in the death, it is being investigated as a possibility.

"Anytime there is a young death, that's always looked at," Camden County sheriff's Lt. Arlyne Page said Tuesday.

On Monday, fraternity and sorority leaders at the University of Iowa announced a ban of alcohol from all official events until they can work with the university to make those events safer. They also banned out-of-town formals.

Jackowski, a 2016 graduate of Hersey High School majoring in pre-business at Iowa, was in Missouri for a Sigma Chi fraternity formal. He was found unresponsive shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in a room at Camden on the Lake Resort in Lake of the Ozarks.

Page said detectives are interviewing other students that were there. She also said no foul played is suspected.

Jackowski, who played football at Hersey, was a member of the Daily Herald's 2015 All-Area team for his work on both offense and defense.

An online petition was launched Monday calling on the school to retire his jersey No. 1, but Northwest Suburban High School District 214 spokeswoman Jen Delgado said Tuesday there has been no discussion among school or district officials about that.

A GoFundMe page established to raise money to pay for Jackowski's funeral had garnered more than $49,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements are pending.