Hultgren, Roskam undecided on Obamacare repeal

hello

With every vote counting for Republicans on a controversial repeal of Obamacare, two suburban GOP congressmen are uncommitted.

U.S. Reps. Peter Roskam of Wheaton and Randy Hultgren of Plano were still weighing revisions to the Republican's American Health Care Act (AHCA) Tuesday.

Roskam was "reviewing the bill," and Hultgren was "taking a look at it and listening to constituents for their thoughts on the legislation," their respective spokesmen said.

After the alternative to Obamacare faltered before a vote was taken in March, Republican House leaders and the White House courted conservative congressmen by tweaking the policy.

The latest version would undercut Medicaid funding and weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions by letting states allow insurance companies to deny coverage or charge higher rates, critics including the American Medical Association say.

Those changes have alienated a crucial number of moderate Republicans and could doom the legislation, The Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump, however, said the bill was evolving and pre-existing conditions would be covered during a "Face the Nation" interview Sunday.

Hultgren previously objected to parts of the original AHCA that underpinned Medicaid funding in Illinois. Roskam voted for the first version in the Ways and Means Committee.

Other suburban congressional representatives, all Democrats, oppose the Trump-backed plan.