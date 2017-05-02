Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/2/2017 4:13 PM

Drivers injured in Aurora crash expected to survive

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Both drivers hospitalized following a six-car crash Monday morning on Butterfield Road in Aurora are expected to survive.

      Both drivers hospitalized following a six-car crash Monday morning on Butterfield Road in Aurora are expected to survive.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

Both drivers hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash Monday at Butterfield Road and DuPage Parkway in Aurora have been upgraded to stable condition and are expected to survive, authorities said Tuesday.

Terrence Rush, 22, of the 600 block of Hidden Creek Lane in North Aurora, has been charged with improper lane use and remains hospitalized.

A 37-year-old Romeoville woman injured in the crash was flown from the scene to a suburban hospital. Two others were treated at area hospitals and released.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates Rush was driving east on Butterfield at a high rate of speed in a 2014 Chevy Malibu and was trying to pass several vehicles.

A 60-year-old Naperville man was driving west in a 2015 Chevy Malibu, police said, and swerved to avoid a head-on crash. The two cars sideswiped each other and Rush then collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by the Romeoville woman.

Three other vehicles, driven by a 38-year-old Naperville man, a 33-year-old North Aurora woman, and a 32-year-old West Chicago man, could not stop in time and ended up striking the two disabled vehicles.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account