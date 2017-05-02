Drivers injured in Aurora crash expected to survive

Both drivers hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash Monday at Butterfield Road and DuPage Parkway in Aurora have been upgraded to stable condition and are expected to survive, authorities said Tuesday.

Terrence Rush, 22, of the 600 block of Hidden Creek Lane in North Aurora, has been charged with improper lane use and remains hospitalized.

A 37-year-old Romeoville woman injured in the crash was flown from the scene to a suburban hospital. Two others were treated at area hospitals and released.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates Rush was driving east on Butterfield at a high rate of speed in a 2014 Chevy Malibu and was trying to pass several vehicles.

A 60-year-old Naperville man was driving west in a 2015 Chevy Malibu, police said, and swerved to avoid a head-on crash. The two cars sideswiped each other and Rush then collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by the Romeoville woman.

Three other vehicles, driven by a 38-year-old Naperville man, a 33-year-old North Aurora woman, and a 32-year-old West Chicago man, could not stop in time and ended up striking the two disabled vehicles.