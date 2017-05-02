Dawn Patrol: Arlington Heights won't follow county's wage, sick leave rules

The Arlington Heights village board narrowly decided Monday to join a growing list of Northwest suburban municipalities that have opted out of Cook County ordinances raising the minimum wage and mandating businesses pay employees for sick days, despite calls from a boardroom full of advocates to support the county rules. Full story.

Three face accused of reckless homicide, robbery in Round Lake Beach

An 18-year-old Fox Lake woman and two juveniles face reckless homicide and robbery charges after, police say, a man was dragged by their car in a Round Lake Beach parking lot during an attempted robbery and later died. Full story.

South Elgin shooter faces up to 30 years in prison

A South Elgin man faces prison time after being convicted of shooting a tow-truck driver in 2015 following a confrontation, Kane County officials said. A jury last week found Devonne L. Montgomery, 22, of 1100 block of Kane Street, guilty of aggravated battery of a firearm for a shooting that happened in the early hours of Oct. 18, 2015, the Kane County state's attorney's office said Monday. Full story.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Roy Bethge, right, hugs Deputy Chief Michael Szos during his farewell walk Monday at the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

Since he was a youth in the Niles Police Department's Explorer program, Roy Bethge's passion has been law enforcement. Bethge turned that passion into a nearly 30-year career, during which he became not only a high-ranking leader of Buffalo Grove's police force, but also a staunch advocate for the profession. Bethge retired yesterday as Buffalo Grove's deputy chief. Full story.

U-46 warns parents that students must get immunizations

Elgin-area school officials say next school year they will uphold a rule that bars students who have not received their required vaccinations by the first day of school from attending classes. In years past, officials at the state's second-largest school district have excused students who didn't have all their shots when school started. Full story.

Hoffman Estates approves development pact

Hoffman Estates village board members last night unanimously approved a development agreement and rezoning for 185 acres at the northwest corner of routes 59 and 72 for the often-controversial Plum Farms residential and commercial subdivision. The biggest revision to the agreement before its approval was the village's requirement of a minimum 5.5-acre school site donation. Full story.

Eight charged in connection with Naperville prostitution sting

Six women and two men face charges following a prostitution sting conducted last week by Naperville police, authorities said yesterday. Undercover officers arranged meetings with the eight, who police say advertised on the internet in and around Naperville. Full story.

White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez misses a fly ball hit by the Royals' Mike Moustakas during the seventh inning of Monday's loss in Kansas City. - Associated Press

Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio hit two-run homers, and the Kansas City Royals snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the White Sox last night. Sox rookie Dylan Covey was charged with 6 runs on 9 hits in 6 2/3 innings, his longest major league outing. Full story.

The Cubs' Willson Contreras is caught trying to steal second during Monday night loss to Philadelphia at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

After waiting out a rain delay of 1 hour and 25 minutes -- and starting the game while rain was coming down -- the Cubs and staring pitcher Brett Anderson fell behind the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 in the first inning. The Phillies chased Anderson with 3 more in the second and went on to win 10-2. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.