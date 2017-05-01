Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County holds hepatitis health fair May 18

Daily Herald report

A free hepatitis health fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, in the lobby of the county building, 18 N. County St., Waukegan.

Information and education about hepatitis B and C prevention, care and treatment, as well as blood pressure screenings, will be offered at no cost. Participants also can receive general information related to overall health.

Free hepatitis C and HIV tests will be offered the day of the event at the Lake County Health Department office, 2400 Belvidere Road, Waukegan. Call (847) 377-8450 for more information.

