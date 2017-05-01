Feder: Is Fox reporter going too far on social media?

Under pressure from their bosses to boost social media traffic, reporters at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 may be going too far. Exhibit A is Anita Padilla, a 20-year veteran of Chicago television news. Since Thursday, Padilla has drawn more than 25,000 views to Facebook Live videos she's been posting about Semaj Crosby, the 16-month-old girl who was found dead in a Joliet Township home. Acknowledging that much of her information was "unofficial" and "unconfirmed," and included "things I can't say on the air," Padilla has been riffing in the videos on who's to blame and how she feels about the crime. For entire column, see robertfeder.com.
