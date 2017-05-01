Eight charged in connection with Naperville prostitution sting

Six women and two men face charges following a prostitution sting conducted last week by Naperville police, authorities said Monday.

Undercover officers arranged meetings with the eight who advertised on the internet in and around Naperville.

The women charged in connection with the sting are:

• Brittany C. White, 31, of Chicago, charged with prostitution and possession of a controlled substance.

• Selena Marie Dobbins, 19, of Streamwood, charged with prostitution.

• Tiara M. Wilson, 25, of Chicago, charged with prostitution.

• Marlisha Lapeese High, 33, of Chicago, charged with promoting prostitution.

• Aletrice T. Goins, 23, of Chicago, charged with promoting prostitution.

• Bianca Edwina Morris, 35, of Chicago, charged with illegal transportation of alcohol under a city ordinance.

The men charged in connection with the sting are:

• Nomi Rane Ferro, 25, of Chicago, charged with prostitution.

• Cristeon Eric Bond-Jones, 25, of Chicago, charged with a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information regarding similar crimes is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.