CLC holds annual plant sale this week

The College of Lake County's horticulture department will hold its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5, at the greenhouse (Building H) on the Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St.

A variety of annual flowers, hanging baskets, perennials, native grasses and forbs, vegetables and herbs are available. Cash, personal check or credit card accepted.

Proceeds support the CLC horticulture program, including student scholarships and other activities.

Visit goo.gl/Wz5dVf for a printable plant list.