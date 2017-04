Cooking accident causes fire in Naperville apartment

An apartment in a Naperville complex on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive was deemed uninhabitable after a Sunday night fire that started in the unit's kitchen.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:14 p.m. and saw smoke on the third floor. The fire was quickly extinguished, firefighters said. One person was injured but was treated at the scene. Authorities said the fire started when a resident was cooking.