62-year-old man dies in crash on I-94 near Libertyville

A 62-year-old man died in a multivehicle crash Sunday near Libertyville that shut down all eastbound lanes on Interstate 94 for 3.5 hours for cleanup and investigation, Illinois State Police said.

Six cars were involved in the crash, which took place at 11:49 a.m. at mile marker 14.25, Buckley Road in Lake County.

Allen Kenngott of Akron, Ohio, the driver of a 2015 Dodge Caravan, was killed. He died of his injuries at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. A passenger in the Caravan, 60-year-old Catherine Kenngott of Akron, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

One other person, 32-year-old Ashley Szudarski of Chicago, the driver of a 2016 Mercedes sedan, was taken to Lake Forest Hospital with a minor injury.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a 2007 Dodge, identified as Anita Silvert, 62, of Northbrook, lost control and struck a 2005 Honda Pilot, driven by Roberto Maldonado, 59, of Kenosha. A chain-reaction crash followed involving the Pilot, the Dodge Caravan, the Mercedes sedan, a 2000 Kenworth with a 1997 Boydstun trailer and a 2007 Honda sedan.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.