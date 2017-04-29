3 inmates charged in assault of Cook County jail officers

hello

Three inmates accused of assaulting two correctional officers in the Cook County jail Wednesday now face multiple charges, including attempted murder, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced today.

Charged in connection with the assault are 19-year-old David Bush, 20-year-old Taiwan McNeal and 20-year-old Terrence Lynom.

Each of the inmates is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and two counts of felony mob action, according to a news release from the Cook County sheriff's office Saturday.

Police say that about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the inmates repeatedly punched two correctional officers

in a super-maximum facility unit of the jail.

Both deputies are recovering from their injuries, according to the news release.

All three inmates are scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com