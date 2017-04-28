Veteran Chicago area journalist Madeleine Doubek, and former Daily Herald managing editor, has departed Reboot Illinois, the website and subscription newsletter reporting and opining on state and local government and politics. For full report, go to robertfeder.com
updated: 4/28/2017 4:38 PM
Feder: Publisher Madeleine Doubek leaves Reboot Illinois
