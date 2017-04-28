Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Publisher Madeleine Doubek leaves Reboot Illinois

Daily Herald report

Veteran Chicago area journalist Madeleine Doubek, and former Daily Herald managing editor, has departed Reboot Illinois, the website and subscription newsletter reporting and opining on state and local government and politics. For full report, go to robertfeder.com

