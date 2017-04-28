Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/28/2017 11:59 AM

Familiar face returning as CLC board chairman draws objection

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Veteran College of Lake County Trustee Richard Anderson is back as the board's chairman over the objection of a colleague who contends a rotation of familiar faces is "not healthy."

By a 4-2 vote this week, Anderson became CLC's board chairman for the seventh time since 1984 and succeeded Trustee William Griffin, who had the post for two years. Anderson last served as leader of the seven-member board in 2012-13.

CLC's elected officials hold an annual vote on who essentially will chart the board's course. Anderson and Griffin have been Grayslake-based CLC's most frequent board chairs.

Trustee Amanda Howland, who led the board in 2013-14 and 2014-15, objected to Anderson getting another turn as chairman. New Trustee Matthew Stanton joined her in the two votes against Anderson.

"I believe that having the same people constantly in charge of the board is not healthy and not a good thing for the school," Howland said.

However, Trustee Barbara Oilschlager said Anderson is best suited to direct the elected officials through difficult times that include declining revenue and student enrollment. She nominated Anderson to become the board chairman.

"This is a time when we need experienced board leadership," Oilschlager said.

Anderson, who has been on CLC's board since 1974, said he's honored to serve another term as board chairman. In a 3-2 vote with one abstention, new Trustee Catherine Finger bested Oilschlager to become the CLC board's vice chair.

