Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/28/2017 4:44 PM

Butterfield School hosts first Spring Trak-A-Thon

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Libertyville Elementary District 70 Superintendent Guy Schumacher is excited to see the students and gives high-fives Friday during the Trak-A-Thon at Butterfield School in Libertyville.

      Libertyville Elementary District 70 Superintendent Guy Schumacher is excited to see the students and gives high-fives Friday during the Trak-A-Thon at Butterfield School in Libertyville.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Butterfield School students participate in the Trak-A-Thon event Friday in Libertyville. Students were helping to raise funds for a new school playground.

      Butterfield School students participate in the Trak-A-Thon event Friday in Libertyville. Students were helping to raise funds for a new school playground.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Better health and fundraising were the goals of Butterfield Elementary School's first Spring Trak-A-Thon Friday in Libertyville.

The 500 students and teachers participated in the fun event to help promote health and wellness. More than 75 parent volunteers were on hand to assist with the event, as the pre-school through fifth grade students traversed various courses outside of the school.

To help raise funds for a new playground, students collected pledges for each lap completed or a flat donation. A community build is planned for late June. The playground will be ADA accessible.

Libertyville Elementary District 70 Superintendent Guy Schumacher and mascot Buddy the Bulldog were on hand to give the students encourgement and plenty of high-fives.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account