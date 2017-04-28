Butterfield School hosts first Spring Trak-A-Thon

Better health and fundraising were the goals of Butterfield Elementary School's first Spring Trak-A-Thon Friday in Libertyville.

The 500 students and teachers participated in the fun event to help promote health and wellness. More than 75 parent volunteers were on hand to assist with the event, as the pre-school through fifth grade students traversed various courses outside of the school.

To help raise funds for a new playground, students collected pledges for each lap completed or a flat donation. A community build is planned for late June. The playground will be ADA accessible.

Libertyville Elementary District 70 Superintendent Guy Schumacher and mascot Buddy the Bulldog were on hand to give the students encourgement and plenty of high-fives.