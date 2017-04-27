Tollway board OKs Tri-State widening over objections from some suburbs

Illinois tollway directors Thursday agreed to widen the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) from Rosemont to Oak Lawn at a cost of $4 billion.

The proposal includes extra lanes, a "Flex Lane" for express buses, interchange improvements, flood relief and truck parking on I-294.

Traffic engineers estimated the upgrade could get cars traveling from 25 percent to 55 percent faster and increase speeds from 24 mph to 45 mph on average during rush hour.

Representatives of the building industry encouraged tollway directors to widen the road but it faces objections from homeowners and leaders in Hinsdale and Oak Brook who fear it will take homes, increase air pollution and lower property values.

Agency leaders stressed there's no need to increase tolls to pay for the project. Much of the funding for the work is derived from a 35-cent to 45-cent toll hike imposed to pay for the $12 billion Move Illinois road program several years ago.

About $1.9 billion was allocated in Move Illinois for a central Tri-State rebuild. An extra $700 million has emerged thanks to higher revenues and cheaper borrowing costs than estimated. The agency also intends to issue bonds.

The project will extend between Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont and 95th Street in Oak Lawn.

In addition to one new lane in each direction, the agency also wants to create Flex Lanes on the inside shoulders for express buses. Overhead digital signs also could direct vehicles to the Flex Lanes in cases of accidents.

Key chokepoints to be improved include interchanges with I-290, I-88 and 1-55; the Mile Long Bridge; and the BNSF Railroad bridge.

Other plans involve cooperating with towns along I-294 to alleviate flooding and with the trucking industry to improve parking at oases.