See 'To Kill a Mockingbird' in Antioch

"To Kill a Mockingbird," adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning book by Harper Lee, opens at PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St. in Antioch, on Friday, May 19 and will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for three weekends, closing June 4.

The timeless story, told through the eyes of a child, presents both social injustice and compassionate heroism in situations that resonate powerfully in today's headlines.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students at www.pmltheatre.com or by calling (847) 395-3055. PM&L is a nonprofit, community-based volunteer organization.