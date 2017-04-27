Breaking News Bar
 
New assistant principal at Mundelein High

  • Anthony Crespo has been hired as the new assistant principal at Mundelein High School.

Daily Herald report

The Mundelein High School District 120 board has hired Anthony Crespo as the school's new assistant principal. He will start July 1.

Crespo now serves as principal of the East Aurora High School extension campus in Aurora. Prior to that he was assistant principal of student supports at Proviso West High School in Hillside and assistant principal of student life and athletics at Proviso East High School in Maywood.

From 2004 to 2012 he worked as a physical education instructor, athletic director, teacher mentor and basketball coach in Osceola County, Florida.

He replaces Jesús Tirado, who resigned earlier this year without public explanation.

"I am looking forward to joining the Mundelein High School family," Crespo said in a news release. "What attracted me to MHS was the strong evidence of its investment in students. I can tell that the MHS staff doesn't take learning for granted."

