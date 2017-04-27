Bears pay huge price to trade up for QB Trubisky

Despite the fact that they'll pay quarterback Mike Glennon $16 million this year, the Bears traded up one spot to No. 2 overall to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Associated Press

Trubisky was just a one-year starter, and the Bears paid a huge amount to move up the one spot. They gave up the third overall selection, along with their third-rounder (67th overall) and a fourth-rounder (111th overall) this year and a third-round pick in 2018.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Trubisky did not start a game until last season, when he threw 30 TD passes and just 6 interceptions, while completing 68 percent of his passes.

Glennon was signed just last month to a three-year, $45 million contract in free agency. But, after this year's $16 million in guaranteed money, he has just $2.5 million more guaranteed in 2018, when his base salary would be $12.5 million. His base salary in 2019 would be $12 million.

The consensus is that Trubisky appears to be a long way from becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL. The offense he played in at North Carolina featured mostly short passes -- screens and lateral throws, often to wide-open receivers. He has almost no experience reading defenses and progressing through his reads. He also rarely took a direct snap from center, and the belief is that his footwork and mechanics will need a lot of work.

Trubisky does not have a particularly strong arm, and for two years he was unable to beat out Tar Heels starter Marquise Williams, who went undrafted last year.

But Trubisky clearly has upside according to most analysts. He has shown good accuracy and nice touch on deep balls, and he has a desirable quick release and enough foot agility to escape the pass rush. He also gets high marks for timing, anticipation and the ability to throw a catchable ball.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said of Trubisky: "I like his pocket awareness. (I) think he has good feet and quick release. Don't think he's got a ceiling as high as some of the other guys, but I think he can become a solid NFL starter."

The Bears were expected by many to take one of several highly regarded defensive players because they were 27th in rushing yards allowed and 24th in points allowed last year while forcing just 11 turnovers which tied an NFL record for fewest take-aways.

But they opted for what they hope is their quarterback of the future.

In his NFL Draft 2017 Preview, analyst Nolan Nawrocki said Trubisky is "a raw, ascending player, whose best football is ahead of him. Trubisky has the accuracy, release quickness and athletic ability to fit in a precision-matchup offense such as the 49ers, Bears or Jets. Does not have a rifle arm, and he is going to require a lot of patience adapting to NFL terminology, learning to diagnose coverages and handling complex pressure packages."

