DuPage County
4/26/2017 10:13 AM

Winfield man, Bartlett gymnastics coach held in Prairie Path attack

  • Matthew D. Grover

    Matthew D. Grover

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

A 31-year-old Winfield man and Bartlett gymnastics coach is being held on $200,000 bond in DuPage County jail after confessing Tuesday to attacking a woman on the Illinois Prairie Path near Wheaton.

He also took responsibility for a similar attack last September, authorities say.

Matthew D. Grover, of the 600 block of Lindsey Avenue, faces felony charges of aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful restraint.

The most serious charge, aggravated battery, is typically punishable by two to five years in prison.

Police also confirmed at least three other cases in which Grover approached or followed women in nearby towns, according to a news release. Those cases are under investigation.

Appearing Wednesday morning in bond court, Grover told the judge he is unsure whether he will be able to post his bail.

According to police, Grover confessed to approaching a woman from behind and grabbing her about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road at the time, DuPage County sheriff's police said. The woman escaped unharmed.

Officers investigating the attack said Grover matched the physical description the woman gave police. One of Grover's family members also owns the same 2006 blue Toyota Sienna minivan officials think Grover used to flee after the attack.

During an interview with police, Grover confessed to a similar attack in September, police said. Charges for that incident are pending the results of DNA testing.

In an email sent to clients Tuesday night, the owners of Bartlett Gymnastics, where Grover had worked, said he is no longer employed there and has been banned from the premises.

They said their facility has "completely open viewing where parents watch classes and practice, and the premises is under video surveillance 24/7."

None of the charges against Grover are related to the gymnastics business, they said.

