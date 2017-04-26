Boy, 12, struck by vehicle near Wheeling High School

A 12-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle near Wheeling High School on Tuesday, police said.

The boy was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Hintz Road and Sherwood Drive when a westbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old struck him about 3:20 p.m., Wheeling Deputy Chief Todd Wolff said Wednesday.

The boy was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Wolff said.

The crash is under investigation by the police department's major crash unit, and no charges or citations against the driver have been filed, Wolff said.

The preliminary investigation has determined the driver was not impaired or traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the boy, Wolff said.

There is a crosswalk sign, but no stop sign, at that location.