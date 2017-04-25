Aurora police investigating 2 weekend shootings

Aurora police are investigating two shootings from last weekend, one of which caused a 21-year-old man to be hospitalized, according to a Monday news release.

The first shooting occurred about 10:55 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of North Ohio Street.

A bullet struck a home, causing minor damage but no injuries were reported, police said. Police did not have information about a suspect.

The second shooting occurred about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Eastwood Drive during a large house party, police said.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots and saw people running from the area upon arriving at the home.

A few minutes later, officers learned a 21-year-old Yorkville man had been taken to an Aurora hospital by an acquaintance, police said.

The man had a gunshot wound in his hip. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, and he was released from the hospital after receiving treatment, police said.

The shooter was described as a black man between 18 and 22 years old who's about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, police said. He was wearing a gray windbreaker jacket, police said. It does not appear the victim and shooter knew each other, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit a tip with the My PD phone app.