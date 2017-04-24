Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/24/2017 9:37 PM

Woman attacked on Prairie Path near Wheaton

  • Sketch of the attacker

Sara Hooker
 
 

A woman was attacked Monday afternoon on the Illinois Prairie Path near Wheaton, authorities said.

About 3:30 p.m. the woman was walking on the path between County Farm Road and Pleasant Hill Road when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her, DuPage County sheriff's police said. She was able to escape unharmed.

The suspect fled on foot south from the Prairie Path on an access path toward Churchill and Peter roads. Police say the man is believed to have left the area and is not a threat to the community.

He's described as a white man with dark hair, about 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build and an unshaven face. He was wearing sunglasses, a black baseball hat worn backward, red T-shirt with cut off sleeves and black pants.

Anyone with information should call Det. Rob Dubeck at the sheriff's office at (630) 407-2400.

