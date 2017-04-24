Breaking News Bar
 
Mundelein High students learn dangers of distracted driving

  • Stephan Hatchett, a senior at Mundelein High School, texts in a distracted driving simulator Monday at the school. The school's Students Against Destructive Decisions group partnered with Save a Life Tour for a pre-prom safety awareness event.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Mundelein High School senior Luke Loding tries a drunken driving simulator during Monday's Students Against Destructive Decisions and Save a Life Tour pre-prom awareness program.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

The dangers of distracted and impaired driving were the focus of a program Monday at Mundelein High School.

The school's Students Against Destructive Decisions group teamed with an effort called the Save a Life Tour for a homeroom assembly about impaired driving.

Driving simulators also were set up in the school's main gym that showed students what can happen if they get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or text while driving.

The activities were scheduled ahead of Mundelein High's prom, which is May 5. Police throughout the state are targeting distracted drivers this week as part of a much-publicized program, too.

