Mundelein High students learn dangers of distracted driving

hello

The dangers of distracted and impaired driving were the focus of a program Monday at Mundelein High School.

The school's Students Against Destructive Decisions group teamed with an effort called the Save a Life Tour for a homeroom assembly about impaired driving.

Driving simulators also were set up in the school's main gym that showed students what can happen if they get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or text while driving.

The activities were scheduled ahead of Mundelein High's prom, which is May 5. Police throughout the state are targeting distracted drivers this week as part of a much-publicized program, too.