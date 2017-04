Free percussion concert May 1 at Mundelein High

Mundelein High School's instrumental music department will present its "Mundelein Night of Percussion" on May 1.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium, 1350 W. Hawley St.

The show will feature performances by the school drum line as well as solos and duets. A mallet ensemble will perform as well. Andrew Sturgeon and Jerald Shelato direct the instrumental music program. The Percussion Ensemble is directed by Ryan Jacobi.