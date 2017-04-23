Teen charged in Naperville theft

Naperville police arrested a Bolingbrook teen Saturday on accusations he stole money from a person after the two met up for the sale of a cellphone.

Thomas J. Woods, 17, of the 0-100 block of Boulder Ridge Court, faces a misdemeanor theft charge stemming from an investigation police launched Saturday when the victim flagged down an officer in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard.

Police said the victim made plans to meet a man to buy a cellphone from him. But when they met, police said, the seller demanded the victim's money. The victim complied and the offender fled the area, police said.

No weapons were shown or inferred and no one was injured, according to police.

Patrol officers developed leads and upon further investigation located Woods, interviewed him, and obtain information to arrest him, police said.

Naperville police said they encourage the public to use the Naperville Police Department as a safe location to meet and complete internet or online transactions.