updated: 4/23/2017 4:46 PM

Kane County toy show brings out the kid in adult collectors

  • Mike Swallow and Scott Foltz of Columbus, Ohio, search for collectible toys Sunday during the 44th annual Antique-Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • More than 600 exhibitors showed and sold their goods over the weekend the 44th annual antique-Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Barb Roach of Plymouth, Indiana, looks over some dolls Sunday during the 44th annual Antique-Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. The twice-yearly show drew more than 600 vendors.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Ray Lucas of Bristol of Wisconsin buys a die-cast airplane Sunday during the 44th annual Antique-Collectible Toy and Doll Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Toys and kids go together like peanut butter and jelly.

When it comes to older toys, that's where the adults come in.

The 44th annual Antique Collectible Toy and Doll Show Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds brought together more than 600 exhibitors ... along with kids and plenty of adults.

The twice-yearly show featured antique and collectible toys, dolls, trucks, cars and games.

The Midwest Garrison of the 501st Legion, a "Star Wars" costuming organization, also was at the show to take pictures with attendees.

The next show is Oct. 22 at the fairgrounds in St. Charles. For more information, visit chicagotoyshow.com.

