Wheaton College student dies after track and field accident

Ethan Roser, 19, a student at Wheaton College, died Saturday after being accidentally struck during a hammer throw event at a school track and field meet.

A freshman at Wheaton College died Saturday after he was accidentally struck during a hammer throw event at a school track and field competition, college officials said.

Ethan Roser, a 19-year-old freshman transfer student from Cincinnati, Ohio, was volunteering at the meet when he was hit by the hammer about 4:15 p.m., according to a statement released by the college Saturday night.

Wheaton College public safety officials and paramedics from the city of Wheaton responded. Ethan was rushed to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed Monday, DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen said in an email.

Wheaton firefighters directed all inquiries to the college's public safety department, which also directed calls to the college's spokeswoman.

"We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope," Wheaton College President Philip Ryken said in the statement. "We ask people to pray for Ethan's family, his friends, and our campus community."