updated: 4/22/2017 5:51 PM

Glen Ellyn church packs millionth meal for hungry children

  • Hundreds of Glen Ellyn community members come together through a partnership between Glen Ellyn Bible Church and Feed My Starving Children to work over eight different sessions assembling meals.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Around 150 Glen Ellyn community members like Avery Bauer, 12, of Wheaton, Cat Sup, 12, of Glen Ellyn and Leslie Bauer of Wheaton, right, come together through a partnership between Glen Ellyn Bible Church and Feed My Starving Children to prepare nearly 280,000 meals. Eight different shifts will work through the weekend.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Leslie Bauer of Wheaton holds a bag which will be filled with veggies, soy and rice for Feed My Starving Children, with a goal of preparing close to 280,000 meals over the weekend at the Glen Ellyn Bible Church.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Danny Pyne, senior events supervisor with Feed My Starving Children, center, instructs volunteers to prepare meals during a Saturday afternoon session at the Glen Ellyn Bible church.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Sometime before this weekend is over, volunteers at Glen Ellyn Bible Church will have hit a milestone four years in the making: They will have packed one million meals for Feed My Starving Children.

When the church first hosted a MobilePack event in 2013, organizers didn't have a goal like that in mind. They just hoped to give people the chance to help hungry children in Haiti, Somalia and nearly 70 other impoverished countries where Minnesota-based Feed My Starving Children distributes meals.

Working with supplies from the charity, volunteers set to work on Friday measuring out portions of rice, vegetables, soy and vitamins, and packing them into individual meals designed to provided much-needed nutrition for the recipients. Organizers were anticipating about 1,000 volunteers would work in shifts Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The goal for this weekend, care and outreach pastor John Foster said, was to pack nearly 280,000 meals and collect about $60,000 in donations to cover the cost of those meals. Even before the packing started, the church had raised $50,000.

And somewhere along the way, one of those 280,000 packs of nutrition became Glen Ellyn Bible Church's millionth showing of compassion for hungry children.

