Evanston man identified in North Chicago crash

hello

Authorities Saturday identified the 39-year-old Evanston man killed in a three-vehicle crash in North Chicago as Eric Britton.

Police have not released any additional details about the crash that occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday on Route 41 near Casimir Pulaski Drive that also injured six others. The condition of the injured is unknown.

Britton suffered multiple traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper.

North Chicago police have not announced any citations to any of the drivers involved in the crash.