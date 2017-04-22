Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 4/22/2017 2:03 PM

Evanston man identified in North Chicago crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lake County authorities have identified 39-year-old Eric Britton of Evanston as the man killed in a three-car crash Friday in North Chicago that injured six others.

      Lake County authorities have identified 39-year-old Eric Britton of Evanston as the man killed in a three-car crash Friday in North Chicago that injured six others.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Authorities Saturday identified the 39-year-old Evanston man killed in a three-vehicle crash in North Chicago as Eric Britton.

Police have not released any additional details about the crash that occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday on Route 41 near Casimir Pulaski Drive that also injured six others. The condition of the injured is unknown.

Britton suffered multiple traumatic injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper.

North Chicago police have not announced any citations to any of the drivers involved in the crash.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account