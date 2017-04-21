Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County inmate charged with spitting at correctional officers

  • Deonta X. Nabors was charged in January 2017 with shooting a cabbie in Aurora.

A 23-year-old Chicago man being held in Kane County who police say shot a taxi driver in Aurora has been charged with aggravated assault to a correctional officer.

Kane County sheriff's Lt. Patrick Gengler said Deonta X. Nabors and his cellmate were causing a disturbance Thursday morning at the Kane County Correctional Center in St. Charles.

Gengler said they refused to submit to cuffs and had to be removed from their cells by officers.

At one point, Gengler said, Nabors spit on the officers.

Nabors, of the 3700 block of California Avenue, was being held on multiple charges, including one for attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of a taxi driver in January in Aurora.

Police said they responded at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 10 to the 400 block of Grant Street where they found the 49-year-old taxi driver seated in his cab with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said they think the taxi driver picked up Nabors a few minutes earlier at a gas station at North and Broadway avenues. When the driver dropped Nabors off, Nabors demanded money and then shot the driver before fleeing, police said.

Nabors was taken into custody around 7:39 p.m. Jan. 10 when police stopped a car in which he was a passenger because the vehicle's registration had expired.

