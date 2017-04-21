Dawn Patrol: Blackhawks swept out of playoffs

Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews skates away after being hit with a high stick during the third period of Thursday night's season-ending loss to the Nashville Predators. Associated Press

Predators win 4-1 to sweep Blackhawks out of playoffs

The obit was penned by a supremely talented, blazing-fast, rough and gritty Nashville Predators squad that swept the Hawks out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Preds hammered the final nail home with a 4-1 victory at Bridgestone Arena last night. Full story.

Tests show driver who killed 3 Arlington Heights residents was drunk

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz that struck and killed three Arlington Heights family members in February was drunk -- with a blood alcohol content almost three-times the legal limit -- toxicology results released yesterday revealed. Full story.

Elgin molester faces up to 30 years in prison

An Elgin man faces up to 30 years prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child he knew, officials said. Paul E. Wheeler, 43, aka Paul D'Amico, was found guilty Tuesday of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for crimes that happened between September 2004 and December 2005, the Kane County state's attorney's office said in a statement. Full story.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, loads prom dresses into a van at the Libertyville location Thursday. The gown collection is on behalf of the Glass Sipper Project, which distributes dresses to needy high school girls so they can experience prom.

Zengeler Cleaners, which has eight locations, including two in Libertyville, has collected 5,863 prom dresses so far this year, and more are coming in each day. The dresses and accessories are collected on behalf of the Glass Slipper Project, which distributes them high school girls who otherwise might not be able to afford prom. Full story.

Beach Park man held on $2 million bail

A Beach Park man is being held in the Lake County jail on a $2 million bail after being picked up on a warrant for weapon, drug and battery charges, police said yesterday. Raymundo Acosta, 27, of the 38400 block of North Sheridan Road, failed to appear in court on charges related to a Waukegan investigation, and a $250,000 warrant was issued for his arrest, the Lake County sheriff's office said. Full story.

Funeral set for Huntley woman killed in motorcycle crash

Funeral services for a Huntley woman who died from injuries in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Boone County are scheduled this weekend. Carolyn Hladilek, 32, was a passenger on one of two northbound motorcycles northbound on Capron Road, just north of Hunter Road, when they left the roadway after failing to negotiate a slight curve, according to a Boone County sheriff's office news release. Full story.

Hoffman Estates resident will be on 'Jeopardy!' Monday

Emma Florio of Hoffman Estates will fulfill a yearslong quest Monday afternoon when she appears on the 3:30 p.m. broadcast of her favorite game show, "Jeopardy!," on Chicago's ABC 7. The 25-year-old library assistant started taking the online tests and going to the auditions for the college version of the program five years ago. Full story.

Bulls-Celtics series shifts to United Center

A win tonight would give the Bulls a 3-0 series lead over Boston. Can they avoid a letdown on their home court? Read beat writer Mike McGraw's preview here.