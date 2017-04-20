Prosecutors: Man tried to set fire in Blue Line car in Rosemont

A Chicago man who authorities say tried to set fire to a seat on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line car was ordered held on $500,000 bail Thursday.

Six other passengers were in the CTA train car about 9:53 p.m. April 14 near the River Road station in Rosemont when Scott B. Phillips, 36, twice ignited a cloth, which he tossed onto a fabric seat where newspapers lay, said Cook County assistant state's attorney David Mennie. No one was injured in the incident, which followed an attempt by Phillips to set another passenger's shoe on fire. That sparked an altercation between the passenger, another individual and Phillips, Mennie said. After those two people left the train, Phillips set fire to the cloth, Mennie said.

"Lies. Lies. Lies," said Phillips, who appeared in court wearing light blue jail-issue scrubs.

He's charged with attempted aggravated arson, criminal damage to government property and resisting arrest. If convicted of the most serious crime, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Phillips must post $50,000 to be released from custody. Cook County Judge Jill Cerone-Marisie ordered that if he posts bond, he must undergo psychiatric treatment, stay off the CTA and stay at his home.

Phillips' criminal background includes multiple felony convictions. He was sentenced to two years in prison for a 2014 aggravated battery. He received a three-year sentence for a 2012 burglary. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison for a 2010 aggravated battery and two years for a 2001 aggravated battery to a police officer. Additionally, Mennie said, Phillips has eight misdemeanors dating back to 1998 for battery, domestic battery, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Phillips next appears in court on May 11.