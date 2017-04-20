Interactive map, more notice, for Geneva building projects

When the Geneva City Council considers approving a new subdivision or business some people complain they never knew about the proposal or didn't know in enough time to do something about it.

Geneva authorities are hoping a new feature on the city website, and some new practices, will address such complaints.

If a project requires a public hearing before the plan commission, the Historic Preservation Commission or the zoning board of appeals, it will now be put on an interactive map on the city's website when it is submitted.

The pin will show the project name, applicant, address, ward location, description, and images of the proposed project.

It will be updated as a project moves through the development process, including what dates authorities will vote on it.

And people can sign up to receive notifications of changes via email or the Go Geneva app on their phones, when the map is updated.

The map is available under the "Development Projects" link on the left side of the website.

Thursday, the map showed three qualifying projects:

• Proposed modifications to the signs, landscaping and building height at the Fabyan Crossing shopping center on Randall Road, in relation to redevelopment of the vacant former Dominicks.

• A proposal to allow a home at 711 Dodson St. to be torn down and replaced with a larger one.

• An application to allow an in-ground swimming pool to be installed at a home at 1340 W. State St.

More notice

The city council also has increased the number of property owners that have to be notified of public hearings, and mandated earlier notice.

Previously, owners of land within 250 feet of a project had to be sent a letter, 15 to 30 days before a public hearing. This week the council increased that to a 500-foot radius.

The council also enacted a change, requiring a letter about proposals to be sent to nearby landowners five days after an application is submitted and deemed complete.

It also instructed the community development department to put up larger and more informative signs.

Full project plans will still be posted with the agendas, a few days in advance, for the various board and commissions, in the "Agenda Center" portion of the website.