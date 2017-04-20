High-speed chase, crash leads to charges against Aurora man

A police chase Monday ended with the arrest of an Aurora man accused of stealing a car and a tire from another vehicle.

Brandon L. Rogers, 22, of the 900 block of Second Avenue, was charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and theft, police said in a Wednesday news release.

About 6:20 p.m. Monday, a man reported his 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser had been stolen from the Downtown Transportation Center. The man had left keys in the unlocked vehicle, police said. While the officer took the report, a woman told him a rear tire from her car had also been stolen.

At 11:30 p.m. an officer saw the PT Cruiser occupied by two men on the 1200 block of Second Avenue. The driver refused to pull over, and the pursuit became reckless and reached high rates of speed, causing the officer to end the chase, police said.

The officer continued following the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle crash near Kendall and Fenton streets, police said.

A witness told the officer the driver had fled south and the passenger went west from the scene. A few minutes later, an officer saw a man matching the driver's description and took him into custody on the 1200 block of Grove Street, police said.

The police department deployed the K-9 unit, which conducted a track from the driver's side of the crashed PT Cruiser to the place where Rogers was being held, police said.

Police do not have the identity of the passenger.

Rogers also received citations of driving with a revoked license, speeding and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, police said.

Rogers was being held in Kane County jail on $50,000 bond.