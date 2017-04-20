Former Naperville school board member to challenge Roskam

Former Naperville school board member Suzyn Price announced she'll run against U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam next year. Courtesy of suzynpriceforcongress.com

Former Naperville Unit District 203 board member Suzyn Price plans to run next year against longtime U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Price, a Naperville Democrat, said in her campaign announcement that Washington needs new leadership who will listen and faithfully represent their communities.

"But the stakes are even higher now since a reckless leader like Donald Trump has become President," Price said in her announcement. "Like you, I'm concerned that Congress isn't protecting our families from his radical proposals."

Price is not the first Democrat to announce plans to challenge Roskam.

Other candidates so far are Barrington Hills planning commission member Kelly Mazeski; Carole Cheney, of Aurora, an aide to Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville; and Lake Zurich attorney Amanda Howland, who ran unsccessfully against Roskam two years ago.

Roskam has represented the district since 2007 and collected almost 60 percent of the vote in November against Howland.

In February the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said one of its top 2018 priorities is unseating Roskam.

"The organic strength of the women's marches, Affordable Care Act rallies, and protests can already be felt in Illinois 6th District, and this unprecedented DCCC investment will help capture that energy, engage voters and help make their voices heard," DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Lujan said in a February statement.

Roskam said Thursday he isn't concerned about the Democrats' efforts to oppose him.

"I've seen it before," Roskam said. "Democracy is a wonderful thing, everyone has the right to run for congress; that's the nature of our process."

Price served on the Naperville Unit District 203 school board from 2003 until she resigned in May 2016, citing dysfunction on the board.

Price said Thursday she learned from her time on the board that if you listen to people and work hard on their behalf, you can bridge the divide that sometimes happens in politics and get things done.

"We accomplished a great deal in those four terms and I felt it was time for some new people to continue that work," Price said.

Price is an adjunct faculty member at the College of DuPage and began her career working for the Olive Branch Mission, Saint Leonard's House and The Ounce of Prevention Fund. She has also worked in development at North Central College and the Illinois Mathematics & Science Academy.

Price also has launched a campaign Facebook page and website suzynpriceforcongress.com.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties.