Breaking News Bar
 
Politics
updated: 4/20/2017 5:35 PM

Former Naperville school board member to challenge Roskam

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Former Naperville school board member Suzyn Price announced she'll run against U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam next year.

    Former Naperville school board member Suzyn Price announced she'll run against U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam next year.
    Courtesy of suzynpriceforcongress.com

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

Former Naperville Unit District 203 board member Suzyn Price plans to run next year against longtime U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Price, a Naperville Democrat, said in her campaign announcement that Washington needs new leadership who will listen and faithfully represent their communities.

"But the stakes are even higher now since a reckless leader like Donald Trump has become President," Price said in her announcement. "Like you, I'm concerned that Congress isn't protecting our families from his radical proposals."

Price is not the first Democrat to announce plans to challenge Roskam.

Other candidates so far are Barrington Hills planning commission member Kelly Mazeski; Carole Cheney, of Aurora, an aide to Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville; and Lake Zurich attorney Amanda Howland, who ran unsccessfully against Roskam two years ago.

Roskam has represented the district since 2007 and collected almost 60 percent of the vote in November against Howland.

In February the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said one of its top 2018 priorities is unseating Roskam.

"The organic strength of the women's marches, Affordable Care Act rallies, and protests can already be felt in Illinois 6th District, and this unprecedented DCCC investment will help capture that energy, engage voters and help make their voices heard," DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Lujan said in a February statement.

Roskam said Thursday he isn't concerned about the Democrats' efforts to oppose him.

"I've seen it before," Roskam said. "Democracy is a wonderful thing, everyone has the right to run for congress; that's the nature of our process."

Price served on the Naperville Unit District 203 school board from 2003 until she resigned in May 2016, citing dysfunction on the board.

Price said Thursday she learned from her time on the board that if you listen to people and work hard on their behalf, you can bridge the divide that sometimes happens in politics and get things done.

"We accomplished a great deal in those four terms and I felt it was time for some new people to continue that work," Price said.

Price is an adjunct faculty member at the College of DuPage and began her career working for the Olive Branch Mission, Saint Leonard's House and The Ounce of Prevention Fund. She has also worked in development at North Central College and the Illinois Mathematics & Science Academy.

Price also has launched a campaign Facebook page and website suzynpriceforcongress.com.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account